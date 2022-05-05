Smart is fastest, Globe wins in consistency when using apps – OpenSignal report

Internet analytics firm OpenSignal recently published its Mobile Network Experience Report covering January to March 2022.

Smart demonstrated the fastest average download speeds at 19.7 Mbps, with DITO coming in at second at 14.8 Mbps, and Globe at third with an average of 11.9 Mbps. In terms of pure 5G download speed, Smart also beat Globe with an average of 149.9 Mbps, with the latter rating at 111 Mbps. Globe did slightly edge out Smart in terms of 5G video experience, with OpenSignal giving Globe a score of 71.2, and the latter a score of 67.9.

Smart topped most of the other categories as well such as games experience, voice app experience, and 4G and 5G coverage and reach. Globe, on the other hand, along with providing a better 5G video experience, also came out on top in two categories for consistency.

Globe won both the “Excellent Consistent Quality” award and the “Core Consistent Quality” award. The category measures “how often users’ experience on a network was sufficient to support common applications’ requirements” and weighs several metrics such as download speed, upload speed, latency, jitter, and packet loss, to name some.

The “Excellent Consistent Quality” award focuses on consistency in applications such as HD video playback, group video conference calls, and games. The “Core” award, on the other hand, focuses on consistency in less demanding applications such as standard definition video, web browsing, and voice calls.

DITO, since launching over a year ago, said in March that it now has a userbase of 7 million. It exhibited the fastest overall upload speeds in the time period at 4.8 Mbps, with Smart scoring an average of 4.5 Mbps, and Globe at 3.0 Mbps. DITO currently offers a home-based 5G service but doesn’t offer mobile 5G services yet.

DITO also has the highest overall network availability, measured as the percentage of the time that a subscriber remains connected to the network. DITO topped the category with availability at 98.4%. Smart is in second place with 95.5%, while Globe is last with a score of 92%.



To see the full report, click here. – Rappler.com