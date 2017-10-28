'We're bringing Facebook to an even higher standard of transparency,' says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Published 12:48 AM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social network is set to introduce measures making all advertisements, not just political ones, "more transparent."

"We're bringing Facebook to an even higher standard of transparency," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook account on Friday, October 27 (Saturday, October 28, in the Philippines).

These measures will apply to all ads, he added.

The tech giant will soon start testing a feature "that lets anyone visit any page on Facebook and see what ads that page is currently running," he said. Facebook plans to roll this out and other tools in the US ahead of its midterm elections in 2018.

Meanwhile, political advertisers will soon have to provide more information to verify their identity, added Zuckerberg. Their ads would then be labeled as political ones, and they "will have to disclose who paid for them."

He also said their systems will be bolstered "to catch anyone trying to break these rules."

"This won't stop all bad actors, but it's one of many important steps forward and we'll have more to share soon," said Zuckerberg.

Facebook is stepping up its efforts to crack down on those who use the social network to meddle with elections. (READ: Facebook beefing up team to thwart election manipulation) – Rappler.com