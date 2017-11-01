'Sa wakas, nadalaw ko din yung puso kong patay na patay sa iyo'

Published 1:32 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — If you thought your hugot was tucked away safely, six feet under, you thought wrong.

From commitment, to the ghosts of love affairs gone awry, Rappler readers share their deepest, darkest fears with #UndasHugot.

There are those whose feelings refuse to die:

Kala ko ba Patay ka na ? Ano, nabuhay ka nanaman para mag paka tanga sa kanya. #undasHugot — ADI(@ManahanAldwin) October 31, 2017

While others have feelings thad died a long time ago:

Ipagtitirik ko ng kandila ngayong undas ang bawat “patay malisya” na inabot ko sayo. #Undas2017 #undasHugot — realgonekid29 (@macfbal) October 31, 2017

Some of us are afraid of commitment:

#UndasHugot

Bakit ang ibang tao takot lang sa patay, tapos ikaw takot sa commitment. — мigz мojica™ (@migzmojica) October 30, 2017

Some are afraid of love:

Bakit puro Horror ang pinapalabas kapag Halloween? Bakit hindi Lovestory, tutal nakakatakot din namang magmahal. #UndasHugot — Lab Diaz 111 (@lavaholic143) October 30, 2017

Some just want to get rid of the ghosts:

Patay na nga ang salitang "tayo"

pero

bakit laging kang nagmumulto sa isipan ko?#UndasHugot — Y(@__yyyyyyyyyyy__) October 30, 2017

While others are willing to settle for that ghostly visit:

Limang taon mo nang crush pero di mo pa rin masabi, buti pa ilibing mo na lang feelings mo para magmulto at finally matutong magparamdam. #UndasHugot — B (@beeayeelm) October 30, 2017

A painful reminder that trick or treat isn't always fun:

Pero 'eto ang pinakamasakit sa lahat:

Check out what the rest have to share for their #UndasHugot:

— Rappler.com