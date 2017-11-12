U.S. President Donald Trump tweets that he was soon coming to the Philippines – except he misspelled the name of the host country

Published 11:58 AM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It seems as if misspelling "Philippines" may be contagious.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, November 12, tweeted that he was soon coming to the Philippines – except he misspelled the name of the host country.

"Will be doing a joint press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam then heading for final destination of trip, the Phillipines."

Trump is expected to arrive on Sunday, November 12.

Will be doing a joint press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam then heading for final destination of trip, the Phillipines. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017

Trump is in Vietnam for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit as part of his 5-nation, 12-day Asia tour. His final stop is the Philippines.

The Philippines has historically been the United States' strongest ally in the region. It is also the host of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which is set to welcome Trump and other world leaders.

The spelling mistake comes after ASEAN organizers misspelled their own country's name in welcome tarpaulins across the metro. The government has since taken down the signs. – Rappler.com