Thanks to a handy Facebook profile photo frame, top presidential aide Bong Go can take one of his famous selfies with you

Published 4:30 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 'Pambansang Photobomber' levels up!

Since the beginning of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go has gained a reputation for taking selfie-style photos during Duterte's most historic moments.

This penchant for having his face in the foreground of every shot went on overdrive at this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, where he took his trademark selfies with powerful world leaders just a few feet behind him.

Now, any netizen can enjoy the full Bong Go experience too!

On Tuesday, November 14, Facebook page "Photo by SAP Bong Go" created a profile photo template that allows users to superimpose Go's now-famous mug in front of any photo they choose.

While most opted to upload photos of themselves using the template, some decided to juxtapose famous events from history and pop culture for extra laughs. Here's a sampling:



Best Bong Go "selfies" - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom



Have you used the Bong Go template yourself? Let us know what you think of this new meme on publishing platform X! - Rappler.com