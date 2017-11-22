Are you on these apps?

Published 7:45 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino millennials are swiping right —but four in ten are embarassed to admit that they found love online.



According to a study by data and analytics group YouGov, 56% of Filipino millennials have used online and dating apps but 41% say they would be embarrassed to admit that's how they met their partners, despite 66% of respondents saying they would not think differently of couples that met online.

Looking for love? According to the study the most favorites in the country are Tinder and Filipino Cupid with more than six in ten respondents who have heard of these services. Among those who used online apps and services, Tinder has the best reputation with a net respectability score of +38 —53% saying it is respectable, with 15% saying it is not. Filipino Cupid follows closely with a respectability score of +34.

As dating becomes easier through social media, so do instances of risky behavior. With cases of HIV on the rise, especially among the youth, the Family Planning Organization of the Philippines has programs geared towards the youth in order to provide information on testing, prevention, and treatment. (READ: Orgies and Tinder: Millennials are having sex, some with a deadly price) -Rappler.com