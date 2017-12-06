Some of the most tweeted 2017 moments in the Philippines include AlDub, MayWard, KathNiel, Nadine Lustre, BTS, Miss Universe, and more

Published 5:53 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What moments did Filipinos care about the most in 2017?

It was mostly about show business with 7 out of 10 moments featuring AlDub, MayWard, KathNiel, Nadine Lustre, BTS, and the Miss Universe pageant. Two of were national concerns while the remaining slot went to sports.

Here they are according to Twitter:

1. Push Awards

ABS-CBN's Push Awards seeks to award their artists who push past the limit of social media. Avid supporters of the different Kapamilya network's personalities used Twitter to campaign for their idols on Twitter.

The #MayWard (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber) love team proved to be most influential on Twitter in 2017 with tweets coming from all over the country. They were given the Group/Tandem award while their fan base was recognized as the Ultimate Fan Club.

The hashtag for the love team of #KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla) was the second most used hashtag on Twitter from August 20 to September 24.

2. Kid's Choice Awards

Two of the most tweeted hashtags in the Philippines in 2017 were from this Nickelodeon event: #KCAPinoyStar and #NadineLustre.

The Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards honors the biggest television, movie, and music acts and artists. This year, Nadine Lustre, Janella Salvador, Janine Gutierrez, and Liza Soberano were nominated for Favorite Pinoy Star. On Twitter, fans battled it out to campaign for their favorite nominee by sending millions of tweets using #KCAPinoyStar along with the hashtags of their favorite artist, #NadineLustre, #LizaSoberano, #JanellaSalvador, and #JanineGutierrez.

In the end, Nadine Lustre took home the orange blimp and was named Favorite Pinoy Star of the year.

Lustre rose to fame for her role in Diary ng Panget in 2014. One of her top moments on Twitter in 2017 was when she stood up for herself when she was criticized about her living arrangements with her boyfriend James Reid, and when she admitted to her fans that she was dealing with depression.

3. Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2016 competition was held at the SM Mall of Asia in January of this year. The return of Steve Harvey as pageant host despite the epic mishap in 2015 piqued the interest of many Miss U fans while Maxine Medina became the center of talks – representing the Philippines a year after Pia Wurtzbach took home the crown.

The pageant's coronation night in January generated the highest tweet volume this year for a telecast entertainment event with 34.6 million tweets globally.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe 2017 pageant was also held in November in Las Vegas. An outpour of support and gratitude went to Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, who made it to the top 10.



4. #DTBY Pilot Episode

When the pilot episode of Destined to be Yours aired on television, #AlDubNation produced over 4.6 million tweets. Fans of love team Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards were excited to see the two actors venture into the world of drama as they portrayed the roles of Sinag and Benjie, respectively.

5. BTS Concert in Manila

In May, Korean boy band Bangtan Boys or BTS held their two-day Wings Tour concert in Manila. Their massive fanbase in the Philippines, A.R.M.Y. (Adorable Representative M.C for Youth), generated over 3.4 million #BTSWingsTourInManila tweets in just two days.

In November, their Twitter account @BTS_twt hit a milestone when they hit the 10-million follower mark.

6. #LaLuna Sangre Pilot Week

TV show #LaLunaSangre is the third installment of Lobo and the sequel to Imortal.The hit horror-fantasy series immerses the public in the world of werewolves, vampires, and immortality. The show generated over 3 million tweets during its pilot week and more than a hundred hashtags were created in celebration of each episode.

7. UAAP Season 80

The year 2017 welcomed the 80th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). Fans cheered for the different teams using the #UAAPSeason80 hashtag.

During the last game of the season, the #UAAPSeason80Finals hashtag trended on Twitter as fans of long-time rival schools Ateneo and DLSU face off in the men’s basketball game. In the end, Ateneo Blue Eagles dethroned De La Salle Green Archers and was proclaimed as UAAP Season 80’s champions.

Meanwhile, #UAAPCDC2017 was used as the different pep squads danced their hearts out at the Cheer Dance Competition. This year, the Adamson pep squad was crowned as season 80’s CDC champion.

8. Marawi conflict

One of the most devastating events in the Philippines in 2017 was the armed conflict in Marawi City. Clashes between military and local terrorist groups erupted on May 23 prompting hundreds and thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. By the end of the day, President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in all of Mindanao.

After 5 months, Duterte declared the city liberated after government troops reported they have killed the terrorist leaders. The triumph was bittersweet knowing that over 160 military and policemen lost their lives to the battle, and it will take years for Marawi residents to rebuild their lives.

9. AldubNation Festival

It was in 2015 when love team #AlDub (Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards) first came together. The tandem took Twitter by storm.

Thousands gathered at the SMX Convention Center for the second AlDub Nation Festival (#ADNFestival2017). The annual event, which gathers their supporters, sparked conversation all over the country generating over 1.1 million tweets.

The event also coincided with Mendoza’s return to Twitter after a 4-month hiatus from the platform.

10. ASEAN Summit Week

The Philippines was the host to the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

The meetings saw the region’s leaders come to the Philippines, along with their partner-world leaders from the United States, Russia, China, India, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the European Union. The United Nations Secretary-General was also in attendance.

They hailed progress in various fields from counter-terrorism to migrant rights. The biggest highlights, however, were not of the accomplishments and important agreements made at the 2017 ASEAN Summit.

According to Twitter, some of the biggest highlights were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Jollibee and US President Donald Trump's arrival with his presidential car called "The Beast."

As we (almost) bid farewell to an exciting year, today we're taking a look back at the biggest moments, hashtags, and accounts/people that got Filipinos talking in 2017.



Here's the most Tweeted moments in Philippines this year. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/DtPyUWeoTv — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

Apart from the hashtags mentioned above, sports hashtag #NBAFinals, and entertainment hashtags #StarMagicBallFanFave and #ExordiuminManila also made it to the most used hashtags this year.

Hashtag was originally designed to 'tag' or categorize Tweets, but over the years, it has become a tool to discover various topics that one may be passionate about.



Here's the most Tweeted hashtags in Philippines in 2017. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/FEsTtEUtDh — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

The emergence of social platforms is considered a powerful tool for progress, allowing its users to be more collaborative and engaged in development. What moments did you tweet about the most this year? Did you, too, take a break from participating in civil discussions? –Rappler.com