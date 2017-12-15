Presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte gets called out online for her pre-debut photo shoot in Malacañang, prominently capturing the presidential seal

Published 8:43 PM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte is giving people the wrong kind of flashbacks on social media shortly after photos of her pre-debut photoshoot in the Palace appeared online. (READ: LOOK: Isabelle Duterte's pre-debut photo shoot in Malacañang)

Social media users on Twitter were quick to call out the opulent display in what her grandfather once wanted to name the “People's Palace.”

Some drew parallels between the Duterte teenager and the Marcoses, who were known for ostentatious displays of wealth and grand parties in the Palace.

LOOK: Isabelle Duterte's pre-debut photo shoot in Malacañang.



How very Imeldific. Obviously, Duterte and his children have been influenced heavily by the Marcoses. Their tendencies to flaunt their power and wealth are now slowly being displayed publicly. https://t.co/LEjzKCBDfF — Francis B. Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) December 15, 2017

Others pointed out the color of the gown and the bloody extrajudicial killings plaguing her grandfather's administration.

Just in: Presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte poses for a pre-debut photo shoot inside Malacañang.



RED. Opulence. Glamour. Power.



RED. JUST LIKE THE BLOOD OF EJK VICTIMS. pic.twitter.com/I9o2HIwtCm — Rei Hontanar (@Reisi_Lannister) December 15, 2017

Several others questioned the "tacky" display of privilege, and went sarcastic about making reservations for their own parties in the Palace:

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque dismissed the photo shoot as a non-issue: “Gaya sila ng ordinaryong mamamayan na puwedeng magpa-picture-picture sa Malacañang (They are like ordinary citizens who can do picture-taking in Malacañang).”

What about you? What are your thoughts on the photo shoot? Is it a hit or a miss? – Rappler.com