While some netizens find P200 too meager, others say the poor have no right to complain

Published 5:41 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Is P200 a month from the government enough to help a poor family cope with higher taxes on goods and services?

This was the question posed on Rappler readers in light of Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno's announcement that some P24.5 billion has been allocated for unconditional cash grants to the poorest 50% of households identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In 2019 and 2020, the subsidy will be increased from P200 to P300, with an allotment of P38.5 billion in the national budget in the coming years. Currently, the fund is lodged under the budget of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

Rappler readers shared their thoughts through this Facebook thread.

Some believe the poor should just take what they can get, and rely more on themselves than on the government:

Others find the amount far too meager and believe the poor should get more, with some even making calculations to drive home the point:

How about you? What do you think P200 can do? You can participate in the discussion here. – Rappler.com