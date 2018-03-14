Ateneo de Zamboanga University students make a parody video inspired by Dua Lipa's hit song, featuring lyrics about the tax reform law

MANILA, Philippines – Are you having trouble understanding the basics of the Philippines' new tax system?

A group of 4th year BS Accountancy students from the Ateneo de Zamboanga University found an interesting way to make it clear that, under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, the Philippines has some "new rules."

Inspired by 2017 breakout pop star Dua Lipa, these students created a parody of her hit song "New Rules," giving it their own local twist by changing the lyrics to inform people about the tax reform law.

The video was the group's final requirement for their Tax 112 class.

"We wanted the law to be more understandable to whoever watches the video," said Debra Ponce, who posted the video on Facebook.

As of writing, the video has gotten more than 120,000 views and it's been shared over 3,000 times.

Facebook users were all praises:

"Dapat 'yung mga lesson pakanta na lang para mabilis ma-memorize at intindihin," said Joseph dela Cruz. (Lessons should be taught through songs so they'll be easier to memorize and understand.)

"Perfect strategy to remember some of the amendments because of TRAIN Law. Super witty," said Edward Arriba.

"Perfect song for what I'm feeling with tax right now," added Kristian Recla.

Watch the hilarious and informative video below:

