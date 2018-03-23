The Cambridge Analytica controversy and the #DeleteFacebook movement that resulted from it highlight the perils of harvested personal data

Published 8:22 AM, March 23, 2018

Bookmark to watch this Rappler Talk episode live, 9 am

On Tuesday, March 20, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton took to Twitter to denounce Facebook, the company that purchased his app for $16 billion.

Acton called on people to delete Facebook, saying, "It is time." Acton followed the words with the hashtag #DeleteFacebook.

The tweet follows a data privacy scandal involving Facebook and Trump-linked data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, which harvested and misused data of 50 million Facebook users.

This is not the first time Facebook has been cast in an unfavorable light by people associated with it.

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya feels "tremendous guilt" for helping build Facebook into one tool, he says, is "ripping apart the social fabric of how society works."

Facebook, in response, said it was "a very different company back then."

Rappler talks to Clarissa David, a professor from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, and lawyer JJ Disini, cybercrime law expert, about this #DeleteFacebook movement, the perils associated with the data harvested from the social network, and implications on billions of Facebook users. – Rappler.com