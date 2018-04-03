The viral internet 'challenge' has people snorting condoms into their nose and pulling it out of their mouth

Published 2:37 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Parents may want to keep a close eye on their teens as another potentially hazardous viral internet “challenge” is starting to trend in social media.

The so-called “condom-snorting challenge” has people, often teens, snort a condom as far up their nose as humanly possible and pull it out of their mouth, all while being video recorded for online upload.

According to Forbes, the “challenge” is not entirely new with some videos dating back more than a decade ago. ABC News in 2013 reported of how it was gaining online traction back then. Nearly 5 years later and the “challenge” is once again gaining momentum, especially among US teens, with various cautionary reports from US outlets The Washington Post, and USA Today.

Here is one example:

Stating the obvious, rubbery latex material such as condoms or any other object aside from nasal medication are not meant to go up human noses. Doctors, in the reports, have made it clear that inhaling these objects can damage the inner lining of the nose and may cause an infection or worse, block breathing.

“The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke,” wrote Bruce Lee, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in his Forbes column. Lee also pointed to two medical cases wherein accidental condom inhalation and swallowing led to severe medical conditions including lung collapse and appendicitis.

The difference with this viral challenge? People are doing it voluntarily. The medical cases, on the other hand, were accidents.

Before the “condom-snorting challenge,” the “Tide Pod challenge” was the big fad which had teens ingesting colorful single-load laundry packets. Laundry detergents contain a host of toxic chemicals that could cause vomiting, seizures, or even death when ingested. Non-profit organization, American Association of Poison Control Centers (APPC) have reported that they have treated 215 cases of teens intentionally ingesting laundry detergents since the start of 2018.

The rise of yet another "challenge" among young individuals show how big the lure of likes and instant fame and online engagement among peers remains – and the surprisingly dangerous ways they may try to gain these. – Rappler.com