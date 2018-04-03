Netizens call the PUA Academy page a 'manifestation of toxic masculinity,' through which men learn how to sexually harass women and treat them as conquests

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens were riled up by a dating company helmed by so-called "pick-up artists" (PUA), straight men who teach each other strategies on seducing and bedding women.

The Facebook page of PUA Academy, which claimed on its cover photo to be "Asia's Leading Dating Company", has been the target of ire online in recent weeks, after posts calling the company out for promoting misogynistic culture began to circulate.

A thread by Twitter user Paula Valbuena claimed that she was victimized by the company's members, and showed screenshots of her Facebook posts detailing how these members shared lewd photos and comments about women they've supposedly seduced, as well as these women's contact details. (The Facebook posts, dated March 17 and 18, have since been taken down, hence her Twitter thread dated March 19.)

A thread;



I WAS A VICTIM OF PUA ACADEMY.



So kahapon (March 17-18, 2018) I posted about this na (fb) but nireport yung post ko many times I think from Pua Academy sila or part ng PUA since alam nilang may chance na siraan ko sila but i'm just doing my right ano bang mali dito? — Paula Valbuena (@PaulaValbuenaaa) March 19, 2018

The Facebook page of organization Youth Against Sexual Harassment (YASH) has also shared screenshots of discussions among PUA Academy's members, pointing out how members even shared techniques for coercing women into having sex with them. YASH has accused these members of being criminals, citing that they have committed "Acts of Lasciviousness or Rape" and violated the "Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009".

Facebook user Marlina Santiago Carlos also shared a video snippet of a workshop by PUA Academy CEO "Smooth", in which Smooth tells his audience that women like being forced into sex.

More netizens have since shared posts bearing screenshots of similar PUA Academy discussions and videos, all of which use language and ideas clearly prejudiced against women.

Below is a sampling of these online reactions on PUA Academy:

PUA Academy's Facebook page and Youtube channel have been taken down as of posting.

In June 2017, Facebook group "Pastor Hokage Bible Study" was taken down after it was discovered that its members were sharing and rating lewd photos of women and children.

