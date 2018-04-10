Netizens are willing spectators as the claws come out between the two women of the judiciary

Published 7:55 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For netizens, the heated exchange between Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro on Tuesday, April 10, was a classic #catfight.

During the oral arguments on the quo warranto petition seeking Sereno's ouster, the two argued about the Chief Justice's Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) that she submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) when she was appointed associate justice in August 2010.

De Castro said that instead of filing a SALN as of August 2010, Sereno only submitted a SALN as of December 2009. Sereno, however, insisted that it didn't have to be on the date of assumption of office.

This contention led to snappy retorts from both women, with Sereno calling De Castro's interpretation of the law "absurd" and "oppressive," and De Castro constantly cutting Sereno short with, "Are you done?"

The live audio of their exchange had many netizens hooked, leading some to pick sides as if in a sporting match. Here's a sampling of their reactions:

