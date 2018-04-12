Watch the discussion from the International Journalism Festival

Published 8:46 PM, April 12, 2018

Courtesy of the International Journalism Festival

Both platforms and media helped get us into the mess we are in -- and before we can expect them to get us out we need to help them write the principles that should guide their decisions on product design, business model, policy, and culture. What are their social responsibilities to freedom of expression, to quality of expression, to convening civil and informed public conversation? How do we expect them to balance openness with control? This isn't just about how platforms operate in a new reality -- it is also about how journalism and media should operate.

Janine Gibson (editor-in-chief, BuzzFeed UK)

Jeff Jarvis (Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY)

Indira Lakshmanan (The Poynter Institute)

Raju Narisetti (CEO, Gizmodo Media Group)

Maria Ressa (CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler) – Rappler.com