A longtime satirist and known Duterte critic is taken off Twitter

Published 6:11 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time, the account of Twitter personality and vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, Professional Heckler (@HecklerForever), got suspended on Wednesday, July 25.

His followers called out Twitter for suspending the account without notifying Professional Heckler of his supposed violation.

A multi-awarded blogger with 4 “The Philippine Best Blog Award" and at least 2 "Globe Tatt" awards, Professional Heckler has been writing satirical articles on institutions and public personalities since 2009. He has poked fun at all previous administrations and leaders since then.

In the past few months, Twitter has been on a suspension spree, mainly targeting spammy, fake, dubious, or inactive accounts. On a daily basis, the social media platform has been suspending a record rate of 1 million accounts per day.

Netizens and some personalities said Professional Heckler does not fall under any of those categories.

Below are some posts by netizens calling on Twitter to reactivate the account:

Hello @Twitter you made a BIG MISTAKE in suspending the account of @HecklerForever. Stifling very witty & funny free speech! Please bring the account back on line — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) July 24, 2018

Seriously @Twitter @TwitterSupport @jack what method do you use to assess which accounts are real and which ones are bots, being harmful to the Twitter community, and spreading fake news? Why have you suspended @HecklerForever again? Restore Professional Heckler and verify him! — Shofa Pig (@IndayBisayaKo) July 24, 2018

Dear @Twitter , suspending @HecklerForever is like silencing democracy. There are so many obnoxious accounts spreading hate and fakes news but not Professional Heckler. Philippines, more than ever, needs more voices to protect it from further abuse and destruction. — August_Lanz (@August_Lanz) July 25, 2018

Other users called the suspension a form of “silencing democracy.”

His most recent satirized post was “LEAKED: DUTERTE’S SONA 2018,” which made fun of Duterte’s 3rd State of the Nation Address last July 23.

The Professional Heckler is not the only blogger critical of the administration who got suspended on social media.

The Facebook account of Jover Laurio a.k.a. “Pinoy Ako Blog” also got suspended by what she suspects as mass reporting from trolls. She got it back.

The same thing happened to activist-comedian Mae Paner, who goes by the name "Juana Change", earlier in May 2018.

On Tuesday, July 24, a Twitter account named “UNITED DDS” (@WeAreUnitedDDS) tweeted, “Salamat po sa lahat ng mga nakilahok para masuspend uli si @HecklerForever. Isunod na po natin si @PinoyAkoBlog.”

Salamat po sa lahat ng mga nakilahok para masuspend uli si @HecklerForever



Isunod na po natin si @PinoyAkoBlog

pic.twitter.com/6IufDzlUrG — United DDS (@WeAreUnitedDDS) July 24, 2018

Previous suspension

Professional Heckler was first suspended on June 23, 2018, but was activated again on the same day.

On Facebook, he said the possible reason for the latest suspension may be his recent post entitled "Ang Pulis at ang Tambay" (the police and the bystander).

Professional Heckler said that the people responsible for what happened to his Twitter account were trolls and keyboard warriors known to mass report personalities critical of the government.

Sharing with you the FB post of Professional Heckler about the suspension of his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Z9TDhj5OVe — Aurea Calica (@aureacalica) June 23, 2018

“I must be doing something right. But no, I won't be silenced," Professional Heckler said on Facebook. – Rappler.com

