From rage to unprintable words, netizens react to Mocha Uson's video on federalism

Published 4:16 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Have the decency to apologize, wrote one netizen, tagging @MochaUson on Twitter. Then again, maybe that's wishful thinking?

Netizens raged online from Sunday night, August 5, to Monday, August 6, over a video of Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar that featured them explaining federalism in a dance-and-song number.

Olivar danced with his hands on his chest and crotch area while chanting, "I-pepe, i-pepe, i-dede, i-dede... ipederalismo!" The words "pepe" and "dede" are colloquial terms for vagina and breasts, respectively.

Despite the backlash online and even from among fellow public officials, Uson insisted in a Facebook post August 5 that they meant no harm. (READ: Medialdea annoyed by Mocha Uson federalism video controversy)

I've been firmly against the slut-shaming @MochaUson. But it is really difficult to tell people not to box her in her past when she HERSELF consents to this pepedederalismo stint. WTF. This whole video is stupid. Even shallow explanations are read from a kodigo by clueless hosts. https://t.co/Lz0kzyc5Wa — Ash Respeto (@athenaanona) August 5, 2018

Acc to'Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees', public officials and employees shall perform their duties with HIGHEST DEGREE OF EXCELLENCE, PROFESSIONALISM, AND SKILL.



Saan nabibilang ang 'pepedederalismo' dun? Funny pero bwiset. pic.twitter.com/eLs7LfeyR2 — rina (@rinagabionza) August 5, 2018

You could at least have the decency to apologize for this stupid stunt @MochaUson. But then I forgot you never had any. So it's only fair game that we call you you out for being a complete imbecile, Ass Sec. #FireMocha #FireStupid #PepeDedeRalismo #NoToFederalism #NoToChaCha pic.twitter.com/1UIHUzublA — Lucky Me Supreme Court Bulalo Flavor (@fair_see) August 5, 2018

lorde bat ganoon. 90M budget nina mocha for pepedederalismo tapos yung mga scientists natin sa bansa gipit na gipit sa budget? — jc (@damnedisko) August 6, 2018

Just saw pepedederalismo vid. shet mocha are you for real ??? you have the courage to say "yey palakpakan tayo" ano to game show ??? —(@Batangmaliit23) August 6, 2018

I decided to delete that pepedederalismo video. I don't want to be party to the spread of social media excrement. Baboy. — Joel Pablo Salud (@joel_salud) August 5, 2018

Crude remarks. Primitive behaviour. Duterte-style.



"Mayor dapat nauna." - Rodrigo Duterte



"Na-ano lang." - Tito Sotto



"Mamuti mata ninyo." - Ben Tulfo#PepeDederalismo - Mocha Uson — shamrocker☘ (@shamrocker_oo_) August 5, 2018

Nakakadiri yung PEPEDEDEralismo. Talaga bang bastusan na tong gobyernong ito? — Lee Candelaria (@leecandelaria) August 5, 2018

WATCH | PCOO showing what the proposed shift to Federalism really is: VULGAR IMPROPER LOUSY GROSS OBCENE BLATANT BASTOS BALAHURA SAGWA



Philippines under Pederalismo maging Pepe at Dede. 90-million info drive brought to you by PCOO#PepeDederalismo #NoToFederalism https://t.co/udUzYSEBRl — Ana (@castillo19939) August 5, 2018

Come to think of it, this Kain Pepedederalismo "lecture" video actually represents the values of the GRP. It is cheap, corrupt and disreputable. But give props to Mocha and her team. Sila lang ang nakaisip na ihalintulad ang federalism sa rainbow. What a laudable analysis! https://t.co/KrKAnnOfuT — Nadeshya #OustDuterte (@nadeshyav) August 5, 2018

