Should altercations between private citizens and government officials be posted publicly on Facebook?

Published 5:52 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the chaos of Metro Manila, arguments between citizen drivers and officials from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are a dime a dozen. When caught on camera and shared online, however, they can become fodder for cyberbullying.

In a video posted by Facebook page Gadget Addict, an unidentified woman was seen refusing to surrender her driver's license to MMDA official Bong Nebrija. She had been accused of parking illegally, and debated with the official over whether she had surpassed the 5-minute grace period. She was also accused of taking her car out despite coding rules, as well as bumping her car against another MMDA enforcer's motorcycle.

At the latter end of the video, her husband arrived and claimed that she was pregnant, and that the constant questioning from the MMDA coud lead to a miscarriage.

The video ended with the husband finally handing his wife's license over, though the couple still refused to cooperate on the issue of the damaged motorcycle.

You can watch the video here:

As of writing, the post has garnered 11 million views, 119,000 comments, and 245,000 shares. Majority of the comments on the post harshly criticized the woman, accusing her of being arrogant and disobedient. Criticism has also spread beyond the original post, and some netizens have even violated the couple's privacy, digging up details on them including their full names, occupation, and recent events attended.

Here is a sampling of the criticisms against the viral couple:

In an Inquirer report, the MMDA on Wednesday, August 15, has asked the Land Transporation Office (LTO) to revoke the woman's license. The couple also issued a public apology on the same day.

The Gadget Addict Facebook page is known for sharing videos of citizen drivers arguing with the MMDA over violations.

Do you think such altercations are public fare, or do you think the footage leads too easily to violations of privacy? - Rappler.com