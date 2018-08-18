Bicol Central Academy administrator Alexander James Jaucian is caught on video shouting at students, calling them 'stupid'

Published 3:18 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While discipline is a key trait learned in schools, some tactics may have gone too far.

Photos posted on Twitter by Bicol Central Academy (BCA) alumnus Earl Vincent Cañaveral show a pile of burnt school bags in the school's quadrangle.

Senior high students at the Naga City, Camarines Sur high school were instructed on Friday, August 17, not to bring large bags as they would be wearing business attire that day. The students were tapped to serve as substitute teachers while the faculty attended a seminar.

Cañaveral tweeted, "Bags of students who have failed to comply [with] the no-bag policy set for the school's event today have been confiscated and burned in the school quadrangle. The said bag[s] contain school stuff, clothings, cp and laptops. Sadly, the school involved is my alma mater. SHAME."

Bags of students who have failed to comply the no-bag policy set for the school's event today have been confiscated and burned in the school quadrangle. The said bag contains school stuff, clothings, cp and laptops.



Sadly, the school involved is my alma mater.



SHAME. pic.twitter.com/D8ICip6ae0 — earl vincent (@Surrearlism) August 17, 2018

BCA school administrator Alexander James Jaucian was identified as the official behind the bag burning.

Cañaveral followed his photo post with a video of Jaucian on the same day and in the same venue shouting violently at students, calling them "stupid."

Moreover, he just not burned the bags of those students but he also called his students stupid. Sir, we had enough. This is not education at all. pic.twitter.com/XqD6vBnfqk — earl vincent (@Surrearlism) August 17, 2018

A current student at BCA, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that many of the students needed to bring large bags with them as they did not live near the campus, had school work in the afternoon, and also needed a change of clothes.

Annalyn Sevilla, Undersecretary for Finance-Budget and Performance Monitoring in the Department of Education (DepEd), said the DepEd Region 5 Regional Director and regional counterparts have started fact-finding work on the issue.

The BCA administration has yet to release a statement on the matter.

How do you feel when school officials take extreme measures? Sound off in the comments section! – Rappler.com

