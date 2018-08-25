How do you feel about her rise to the judiciary's top seat?

Published 3:48 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Based on intial online reactions, people are not pleased with President Duterte's appointment of Teresita de Castro as Supreme Court Chief Justice, replacing the ousted Maria Lourdes Sereno.

This comes as no surprise, as De Castro has already been lambasted earlier as "rude" and "egoistic" by netizens for her heated exchange with Sereno during the oral arguments on the quo warranto petition for Sereno's ouster.

The appointment also elicited reactions because De Castro will be chief justice for less than two months, since she retires on October 8.

Here's a sampling of how people feel about this decision:

