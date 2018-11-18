'Something went wrong. Try refreshing this page.'

Published 1:05 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook users reported that their News Feed was down late Sunday morning, November 18, Manila time.

Instead of posts, a white box appeared on the News Feed, with the words: "Something went wrong. Try refreshing this page."

DownDetector.com showed a spike in reports beginning around 11 am on Sunday.

Rappler followers on Twitter also shared that they were experiencing the same outage.

Is something wrong with your Facebook news feed too? #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/MdN2zyfb0J — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 18, 2018

It remains unclear what's causing the News Feed issue. – Rappler.com