MANILA, Philippines – New labels for fact checked content on Facebook and Instagram have been rolled out in the Philippines.

False or partly false information in the form of photos and videos on the platform will now be partially covered and labelled with the appropriate rating. (READ: Facebook to roll out 'false information' labels on Instagram)

Users can also find out more about the false content by clicking on the "See why" button that is featured on top of the photo or video. This will provide a link to their 3rd party fact checker's explainer article.

This feature is also available for false content shared on Instagram, including on Stories content. (READ: Facebook’s fact checking program expands to Instagram)

The new label was first announced in an October 21 release on Facebook Newsroom, where Facebook executives wrote about measures they were taking to "protect" the 2020 US elections.

"Content across Facebook and Instagram that has been rated false or partly false by a 3rd-party fact-checker will start to be more prominently labeled so that people can better decide for themselves what to read, trust and share," they said on the new feature.

It was first rolled out in the US in October ahead of other parts of the world.

In the past, fact checked content on Facebook was not covered. Instead, the link to the fact check explainer would appear underneath the post.

Even before the new label, distribution of content marked false or partly false by Facebook's 3rd party fact checking partners are also reduced on the Newsfeed.

The overall distribution of pages, domains, or groups that repeatedly share this kind of content is also reduced and their ability to advertise and monetize are restricted.

Users who have shared the content in the past and who attempt to share the content are warned about the rating. – Rappler.com

Rappler IQ, Rappler's fact check project, is a verified signatory of the IFCN code of principles and a 3rd party fact checking partner of Facebook. You can learn more about it here.