MANILA, Philippines – The year 2019 was, to say the least, a mixed bag for video journalism.

It includes chronicling the triumph of the human spirit in sports, (literal) earth-shaking moments, cleaning up the police ranks in more ways than one, and a charming Disney remake.

Here are the most viewed videos on Rappler's YouTube channel for 2019.

Figures are as of December 31, 2019, at 4PM Manila time.

10. #EarthquakePH: Situation at Clark International Airport (506,772 views)

At least 7 people were injured at the Clark International Airport, which sustained damage following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that shook Luzon on April 22, 2019.

9. SEA Games 2019: Highlights of Philippines vs Vietnam women's beach volleyball match (513,575 views)

The duo of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons from the Philippines defeated Vietnam in the beach volleyball tournament's round-robin match held at Subic on December 1, 2019. Relive the SEA Games' winning moments here.

8. Isko Moreno regularizes 3 traffic enforcers who rejected bribes (551,746 views)

On July 29, 2019, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno regularized 3 Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau enforcers after they said no to bribes from motorists.

7. Magalong to Albayalde: ‘You made a choice’ (634,326 views)

At a Senate probe on October 3, 2019, ex-CIDG chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong shares his assessment of the November 2013 buy-bust operation by alleged ninja cops. PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, who was the Pampanga chief at that time, did not initiate an investigation on the matter despite glaring violations by his underlings.

6. Carlos Celdran dies at 46 (721,744 views)

Cultural activist and performance artist Carlos Celdran died on October 8, 2019. At the time of his death, he was living in Madrid – on self-exile after being convicted guilty of "offending religious feelings."

5. Bato dela Rosa's heated exchange with a student leader at Senate ROTC hearing (759,609 views)

Senator Bato Dela Rosa flares up after Raoul Manuel, President of the National Union of Students of the Philippines, made a pass at the former Police chief during a Senate committee hearing on mandatory ROTC proposals on August 22, 2019. Manuel hit Dela Rosa for supposedly allowing the possible release of a "rapist mayor" while the poor are killed in "Tokhang" anti-drug operations.

4. HIGHLIGHTS: Mark 'Magnifico' Magsayo vs Panya Uthok (777,052 views)

Bohol's pride, the boxer Mark 'Magnifico' Magsayo, keeps his record perfect at 20-0 after defeating Thai veteran Panya Uthok via unanimous decision on August 31, 2019.

3. Gordon lashes at Albayalde: 'You dropped the ball big time' (895,567 views)

At the top of his voice, Senator Richard Gordon lashed out at then-Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde at a Senate joint panel briefing on October 3, 2019 after Albayalde repeatedly defended Pampanga "ninja cops."

2. Pool in General Santos City overflows due to magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur (912,523 views)

The earthquake that rocked parts of Mindanao on December 15, 2019, caused a pool at Palmera Garden Hotel in General Santos City to make waves and overflow.

1. Morissette Amon and Darren Espanto perform 'A Whole New World' (1,639,379 views)

Aside from its live-action version, bringing Aladdin even more to life are vocal powerhouses Morissette Amon and Darren Espanto, singing their own rendition of Aladdin's hit song 'A Whole New World.' Read the full story here.

