All the god-tier Dingdong Dantes memes we’ll never recover from
MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes is officially the star of one of the best memes of 2020.
We’re not entirely certain how it started, or what he did to deserve it, but we’re sure of one thing: he has taken the Pinoy meme culture by storm.
In honor of this new meme trend, we made a curated list of the best, carefully selected, Dingdong Dantes memes. (We had to.)
In no particular order:
Dingdong DoneTest
Dingdong Harness
Dingdong Godbless
Dingdong Dauntless
Ninong Dantes
No words needed for this one.
With the rise of Dingdong memes, the meme scene eventually picked up and took the pun game to another level – this time, with more celebrities.
It’s all pun and names, so they say. Here are the honorable mentions, in no particular order:
Avril Boy
Breaking Dawn
Joji Alcasid
Cardo B
Jessica Sogo
Bob Marlou
Sus N’ Roses
Gary V. Delivery
Eugene Bumingo
Which one’s the punniest for you? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com