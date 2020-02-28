MANILA, Philippines – It seems like netizens have found a home – an adorable one at that – in a new mobile game that's taking social media by storm.

Adorable Home, a simulation game developed by Mexican gaming company HyperBeard, allows users to choose a partner to build a home with, have a furry companion along, decorate the space and purchase furniture, and, well, make a house a home.

The game piqued many curious Filipino netizens’ interest, so much that the hashtag #AdorableHomePH even trended on Wednesday, February 26, to which HyperBeard immediately responded.

Check out some of the adorable (and highly relatable) tweets from Adorable Home players!

Looks like life has been quite hard for this catto:

I'm just leaving this here... #AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/YJy9shPr8S — Trash (@______meg_) February 25, 2020

Hm, sis?

Live selling starts now. Just comment mine #AdorableHome #AdorableHomeGame #adorablehomeph pic.twitter.com/O2uirRHmvt — Iriz Papio (@irizpapio) February 24, 2020

May favorites talaga si mama.

"are you saying that i'm unfair?"

"no ma, i'm saying you have your favorites"



HAHAHAHAHAHAHA #AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/26TLHUTex0 — ʜᴀɴ (@exolilpony) February 26, 2020

Adorable Home Live Action edition:

My kind of ADORABLE HOME ang cute nyo omg #AdorableHomePh pic.twitter.com/orguo6DlLZ — Miyeon (@miyeonhye) February 25, 2020

Baby sometimes, love just ain’t enough.

Haha now I know why he left#AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/SToNMuULIz — Monique (@rey_monanana) February 25, 2020

When you realize you’ll die alone even in a simulated universe:

When you were gone, everything was a blur and all i see is sadness.#AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/byY3x46AKJ — (@giaan_wiee) February 25, 2020

Now this is what makes an adorable home:

Even actress Gabbi Garcia has jumped on the trend!

uwi na @TheKhalilRamos pic.twitter.com/Pfqb9NSR0N — Gabbi Garcia (@gabbi) February 23, 2020

Have you tried playing this adorable game yet? Let us know what you think! – Rappler.com