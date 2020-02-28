Netizens can’t get enough of new mobile game 'Adorable Home'
MANILA, Philippines – It seems like netizens have found a home – an adorable one at that – in a new mobile game that's taking social media by storm.
Adorable Home, a simulation game developed by Mexican gaming company HyperBeard, allows users to choose a partner to build a home with, have a furry companion along, decorate the space and purchase furniture, and, well, make a house a home.
The game piqued many curious Filipino netizens’ interest, so much that the hashtag #AdorableHomePH even trended on Wednesday, February 26, to which HyperBeard immediately responded.
We love you #AdorableHomePH https://t.co/F7BQ2DGH7p
Check out some of the adorable (and highly relatable) tweets from Adorable Home players!
Looks like life has been quite hard for this catto:
I'm just leaving this here... #AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/YJy9shPr8S— Trash (@______meg_) February 25, 2020
Hm, sis?
Live selling starts now. Just comment mine #AdorableHome #AdorableHomeGame #adorablehomeph pic.twitter.com/O2uirRHmvt— Iriz Papio (@irizpapio) February 24, 2020
May favorites talaga si mama.
Adorable Home Live Action edition:
My kind of ADORABLE HOME ang cute nyo omg #AdorableHomePh pic.twitter.com/orguo6DlLZ— Miyeon (@miyeonhye) February 25, 2020
Baby sometimes, love just ain’t enough.
Haha now I know why he left#AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/SToNMuULIz— Monique (@rey_monanana) February 25, 2020
When you realize you’ll die alone even in a simulated universe:
When you were gone, everything was a blur and all i see is sadness.#AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/byY3x46AKJ— (@giaan_wiee) February 25, 2020
Now this is what makes an adorable home:
Mood #AdorableHomePH pic.twitter.com/dMf08qAjjh— A n n e (@anne_mdlc) February 25, 2020
Even actress Gabbi Garcia has jumped on the trend!
uwi na @TheKhalilRamos pic.twitter.com/Pfqb9NSR0N— Gabbi Garcia (@gabbi) February 23, 2020
Have you tried playing this adorable game yet? Let us know what you think! – Rappler.com