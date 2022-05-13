Social Media
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
Twitter

Musk says $44-B Twitter deal temporarily on hold

Reuters
Musk says $44-B Twitter deal temporarily on hold

MUSK AND TWITTER. Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The deal is on hold 'pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,' Musk tweets

Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a tweet.

Shares of the social media company fell 20% in premarket trading. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.

Musk, the world’s richest man and the chief executive of Tesla Inc, had said that one of his priorities would be to remove “spam bots” from the platform. – Rappler.com

Twitter

Elon Musk