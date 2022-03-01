Facebook owner Meta will block access to Russia’s RT, Sputnik in EU

RT AND SPUTNIK. RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022.

Meta receives requests from a number of governments and the EU to take steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union, the company’s head of global affairs said on Monday, February 28.

Nick Clegg said in a Twitter post that the social media company received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms. Clegg said Meta would continue to work closely with governments on the issue.

We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time. — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 28, 2022

The European Union said on Sunday it would ban Russian state-owned television network RT and news agency Sputnik. Canadian telecoms operators have also stopped offering the RT channel.

Russian state-run media’s activity on social media platforms has emerged as a contentious issue for big tech companies during the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s Google and YouTube have taken measures in recent days to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their platforms. Twitter Inc banned RT and Sputnik from advertising on its site in 2017.

Twitter said on Monday it would label and restrict the visibility of tweets containing content from Russian state-affiliated media outlets, in an expansion of its policy to label the state media accounts. – Rappler.com