Meta’s oversight board open to working with Twitter on content moderation

META. 3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021

Meta responds to Musk's announcement that Twitter will be forming a 'content moderation council' itself

MANILA, Philippines – Meta’s oversight board, which makes decisions on whether content or accounts should stay on Facebook or not to set a precedent for future similar cases, said on Saturday, October 29, it was open to working with Twitter on content moderation.

The board tweeted, “Independent oversight of content moderation has a vital role to play in building trust in platforms and ensuring users are treated fairly. This is a model we have been proving since 2020. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss Twitter’s plans in more detail with the company.”

The tweet was made in response to Elon Musk’s earlier statement that Twitter will also be forming a “content moderation council.”

Musk tweeted, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Independent oversight of content moderation has a vital role to play in building trust in platforms and ensuring users are treated fairly. This is a model we have been proving since 2020. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss Twitter's plans in more detail with the company. https://t.co/5EwIps748m — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) October 28, 2022

Among the most well-known cases handled by Facebook’s oversight board was Donald Trump’s banning after the January 6 US Capitol riot. The board eventually upheld the ban, but called on Facebook to define how long the ban would last, instead of being an indefinite one. Facebook banned Trump for two years, and would be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram as early as January 2023.

On Twitter, Trump supporters have called on Musk to reinstate the former US president’s Twitter account. – Rappler.com