Meta prohibits Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

META AND FACEBOOK. Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken on February 15, 2022.

'We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world,' Facebook security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher says

Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday, February 25.

“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media,” Facebook security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher said on Twitter. “These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.”

1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022

He added, “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world.”

Gleicher earlier announced Facebook had set up a special operations center “to respond in real time” to the military conflict in Ukraine.

The special operations center would be staffed with “experts (including native speakers) so we can closely monitor the situation and act as fast as possible.”

Additionally, he said they had launched a tool for Ukrainian users, which would allow them “to lock their profile to provide an extra layer of privacy and security.”

2/ Last night, we also took steps to help people in region protect themselves online. We’ve launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profile to provide an extra layer of privacy and security. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 24, 2022

Russia, meanwhile, announced it was partially limiting access to Facebook, after accusing it of “censoring” Russian media. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform: the RIA news agency, the Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

The announcement was made a day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com