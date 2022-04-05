Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully

TWITTER. The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California

The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, April 4, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site’s largest shareholder.

“Do you want an edit button?” Musk asked in the tweet.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Replying to Musk’s poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. “Please vote carefully,” he said.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited “edit” feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

Musk’s influence at play?

In less than three hours of starting the poll, more than 1.2 million users voted, with over 75% of them backing an edit option.

Last week, in another poll, Musk had asked if Twitter alogrithm should be open source. More than 82% of the users said yes, while former CEO Jack Dorsey said, “the choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone.”

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in hot water with regulators.

Of late, however, the world’s richest person has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and recently ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted “no.” – Rappler.com