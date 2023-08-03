New X subscription feature gives paying users option to hide checkmarks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

X users who want to hide the proof they paid for a subscription can now do so, but with some unstated caveats

MANILA, Philippines – X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, has updated its page for its Blue subscription service, revealing that users can now hide the checkmark that comes with paying for X Blue.

The post on the support page for X/Twitter Blue now has a bullet point denoting the new feature.

The “Hide your checkmark” subsection of the the page reads, “As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”

The updated Blue subscription page did not elaborate on what features could reveal a user’s active subscription. It also didn’t outline what features might not be available when the checkmark is hidden.

X’s relaunch has brought a number of changes to the Blue subscription and the checkmark.

Pre-Musk-era checkmarks were used to verify authentic accounts, usually of media entities, organizations, and people requiring such nuance be made, such as government officials and celebrities.

These legacy checkmarks were removed in April, though some top accounts received the checkmarks without any prompting or payment for a Blue subscription.

Currently, subscriptions to X provide timed editing of posts, a 10,000 character posting limit, and fewer ads, among other stated benefits. – Rappler.com