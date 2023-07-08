‘Bye Twitter?’ Threads receives mixed reactions from netizens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Some users are taking the chance to be closer to their mutuals, just like how people online used to act in the early ages of social media

MANILA, Philippines — It took no time for Threads, Instagram’s new social media app, to attract a following after its release on Thursday, July 6, tackling Twitter head-on for netizens’ choice of where to share their unhinged selves.

According to internal data shared by Meta to The Verge, Threads had around 50 million sign-ups in just a day.

Some users have immediately taken a liking to Threads, saying that it’s the perfect app for venting, spamming stories, and starting online feuds.

Others say the app is reminiscent of the early and “better” days of social media.

Threads reminds me of the good old days on Facebook (and early twitter) — King Kamar (@Karim_Kamar) July 7, 2023

#Threads reminds me of the early days of twitter…..when it was fun. Come on over @elonmusk it's free! — Phill (@KopPhill) July 7, 2023

It’s noticeable how users are taking the chance to be closer to their mutuals, just like how everyone acted online during the 2000s to 2010s.

The words “Bye Twitter” trended on Twitter in the Philippines the moment Meta released Threads.

Other social media users, however, are still unsure about downloading the app, saying it’s just a copy of Twitter that will eventually lose its popularity. They say there are too many social media platforms already for them to be signing up for another.

not making a threads account because man that is just too many social media apps



twitter already kinda mid and now you want me on twitter 2?



respectfully, no. pic.twitter.com/y5aNeqo2UJ — THERUSSIANBADGER (@DARUSSIANBADGER) July 7, 2023

Anybody else feeling overwhelmed by yet another social media platform? I’m unsure which one to focus majority of my energy into, kinda feel like I can’t even be bothered with threads 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Gregg | Dad's Travel & Adventures ✈️🌎 (@DadsTravels) July 7, 2023

Discovering Threads

Netizens share their observations about Threads’ user interface, such as the lack of following counts and the ability to upload 10 photos and videos, among others.

Whoever made #Threads's reloading animation deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/VhnbCHXr4l — SAN (@itsSandanuK) July 6, 2023

cute ng threads. you can post 10 videos at a time. tapos retained yung original ratio so max of 2 lang visible sa screen. scroll right lang to see other contents ganoyn. pic.twitter.com/BQNWX71qT0 — WEI hanb-inci ⚓️🌹 STREAM LOVEY DOVEY MV (@winmetawei) July 6, 2023

I wonder how good is threads for advertising & reach. I like how they don’t show your following count on your profile.



But this app is closely tied to Instagram considering there is no way to change your username here separately from Instagram.



Do you think you’ll still be… pic.twitter.com/tJnAd1Wd2n — Jia Wei Ng (@j14wei) July 6, 2023

Several netizens also point out that they see the threads of random people on their timeline.

My problem with threads is that they just be putting random people who I don't follow on my tl and I hate that, hope they fix that soon — Sasha (Onika's fave)🇯🇲 (@sashaisabarbie) July 7, 2023

Now I'm seeing all these random people on Threads that they want me to follow. Ugh. — Elon Musk Stick (@inthesundaypark) July 7, 2023

It's weird, I never used to get random celebrity posts on my feed here.



Threads launches with people saying they get random celebrity posts on their feed.



Now I get random celebrity posts on my feed here. — Samantha (@Bithlord2) July 7, 2023

One new user has noticed that deleting your Threads account requires you to delete your Instagram account as well. She shares a way to work around this.

‘Ang bagong crush ng bayan’

Meanwhile, others have resorted to humor to welcome the app.

Twitter people on threads pic.twitter.com/hkvdBxtyAJ — Alvin Chu (@alvnchu) July 7, 2023

Me switching between Threads, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok 😫 pic.twitter.com/H2E4eakIOA — MAN LIKE MAG 👑 (@Meshack_Mag2) July 7, 2023

Some have also noticed how people immediately posted “thirst traps” or sexual content on Threads.

i was enjoying threads more than twitter until it put a shirtless man in a dog kink mask on my timeline 🥲 — vanessa 🪩 (@vanessadruiz) July 6, 2023

Yung mga titi at thirst pics ninyo huwag ninyo muna i-post sa Threads. Lumulusot pa rin siya sa algorithm at nakikita ng mga bata at walang pakialam sa bulge ninyo. — Editors of Manila (on sabbatical)| 👊🏽🇨🇳✌🏾 (@edsMNL) July 6, 2023

With Threads causing such a stir, it is definitely the “bagong crush ng bayan (new crush in the block).”

https://twitter.com/lilyganados/status/1676850390330126337?s=20

Twitter remains superior

Some netizens have chosen to share their preference for Twitter over Threads.

These users say they appreciate the privacy that Twitter offers, as opposed to Threads immediately being linked to one’s Instagram account.

threads can simply not be a twitter replacement bc there’s no way i can tweet my mind in front of that many IRLs. no way — ser 🔜 Tomorrowland Belgium (@seraatonin) July 7, 2023

one of the main reason Twitter is so successful is because of the anonymity it provides which we won’t get on threads, that app is going to die like Clubhouse and Signal and won’t put an end to Twitter.😂 pic.twitter.com/BqoxvKuBWG — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) July 6, 2023

A few say they will stick to Twitter, as they have managed to establish connections and are uncensored on the app.

I'm afraid na you guys stop using twitter and switch to threads, mawawalan ako ng friends😭 — Zy🪷 (@zyshii_) July 6, 2023

Who else is planning to stay on Twitter? It's easy to use and I don't want to move. I'm a children's writer and wildlife photographer, and I'd love to connect with more people who plan on staying here. — Laurel Gale 📚 (@laurel_gale) July 6, 2023

Gosh threads is so sanitized. The feed feels like TV, celebrities and news. I want unhinged jokes where people are comfortable about writing anything. — Juris Go (@gojuris) July 7, 2023

According to Twitter user Jason Okundaye, Twitter holds the status of being the pioneer platform in the social media landscape, and he believes that no other platform can match its level.

I'm not making threads loool, realistically nothing can ever recreate the organic origins of Twitter. We were here when it was the wild west in a different way, there wasn't the same 'profile-building' initiatives baked in, it was just chaos and unexpectedly making friends — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 7, 2023

Actress Gabby Padilla has expressed her desire for Threads to have a similar algorithm as Twitter’s, as she prefers the memes on the platform.

“Pwede ko bang i-sync yung algorithm ng Twitter ko sa Threads because the memes [there] are undeniably top tier,” she says. (Can I sync my Twitter algorithm with Threads because the memes [there] are undeniably top tier?)

Pwede ko bang i-sync yung algorithm ng twitter ko sa threads because the memes here are undeniably top tier 🥲 — Gabby (@GabbyGPadilla) July 6, 2023

Data privacy concerns

Meanwhile, a Facebook user has also shared their concerns about the amount of data Threads is collecting from users, such as personal details, location, and financial information, among others.

Threads has been criticized as “a privacy nightmare.” It has not been launched in Europe due to the European Union’s stringent data privacy regulations, which are actively enforced, with no date announced for when it might be available in the bloc.

Will you give Threads a go? What do you think about it? Share your thoughts on our social media pages. You can also follow Rappler on Threads through @rappler. – Seth Fernandez/Rappler.com

Seth Fernandez is a digital communications volunteer at Rappler. She is pursuing a degree in communication at the Ateneo de Manila University.