‘Bye Twitter?’ Threads receives mixed reactions from netizens

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines — It took no time for Threads, Instagram’s new social media app, to attract a following after its release on Thursday, July 6, tackling Twitter head-on for netizens’ choice of where to share their unhinged selves.
According to internal data shared by Meta to The Verge, Threads had around 50 million sign-ups in just a day.
Some users have immediately taken a liking to Threads, saying that it’s the perfect app for venting, spamming stories, and starting online feuds.
Others say the app is reminiscent of the early and “better” days of social media.
It’s noticeable how users are taking the chance to be closer to their mutuals, just like how everyone acted online during the 2000s to 2010s.
The words “Bye Twitter” trended on Twitter in the Philippines the moment Meta released Threads.
Other social media users, however, are still unsure about downloading the app, saying it’s just a copy of Twitter that will eventually lose its popularity. They say there are too many social media platforms already for them to be signing up for another.
Discovering Threads
Netizens share their observations about Threads’ user interface, such as the lack of following counts and the ability to upload 10 photos and videos, among others.
Several netizens also point out that they see the threads of random people on their timeline.
One new user has noticed that deleting your Threads account requires you to delete your Instagram account as well. She shares a way to work around this.
‘Ang bagong crush ng bayan’
Meanwhile, others have resorted to humor to welcome the app.
Some have also noticed how people immediately posted “thirst traps” or sexual content on Threads.
With Threads causing such a stir, it is definitely the “bagong crush ng bayan (new crush in the block).”
Twitter remains superior
Some netizens have chosen to share their preference for Twitter over Threads.
These users say they appreciate the privacy that Twitter offers, as opposed to Threads immediately being linked to one’s Instagram account.
A few say they will stick to Twitter, as they have managed to establish connections and are uncensored on the app.
According to Twitter user Jason Okundaye, Twitter holds the status of being the pioneer platform in the social media landscape, and he believes that no other platform can match its level.
Actress Gabby Padilla has expressed her desire for Threads to have a similar algorithm as Twitter’s, as she prefers the memes on the platform.
“Pwede ko bang i-sync yung algorithm ng Twitter ko sa Threads because the memes [there] are undeniably top tier,” she says. (Can I sync my Twitter algorithm with Threads because the memes [there] are undeniably top tier?)
Data privacy concerns
Meanwhile, a Facebook user has also shared their concerns about the amount of data Threads is collecting from users, such as personal details, location, and financial information, among others.
Threads has been criticized as “a privacy nightmare.” It has not been launched in Europe due to the European Union’s stringent data privacy regulations, which are actively enforced, with no date announced for when it might be available in the bloc.
Will you give Threads a go? What do you think about it? Share your thoughts on our social media pages. You can also follow Rappler on Threads through @rappler. – Seth Fernandez/Rappler.com
Seth Fernandez is a digital communications volunteer at Rappler. She is pursuing a degree in communication at the Ateneo de Manila University.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.