TikTok suspends livestreaming, new uploads in Russia

'We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,' TikTok says

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, said on Sunday, March 6, it would suspend live-streaming and the uploading of videos to its platform in Russia as it reviews the implications of a new media law signed on Friday by President Vladimir Putin.

“We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the social media company said in a series of Twitter posts. It said in-app messaging would not be affected by the decision.

2/ In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) March 6, 2022

The US government on Saturday condemned the new law, which threatens jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading what the Kremlin describes as “fake news.” – Rappler.com