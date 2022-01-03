Twitter bans US congresswoman Greene’s personal account over COVID-19 disinformation

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE. US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on July 29, 2021.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene incurs five strikes against Twitter's rules on COVID-19 disinformation

Twitter has banned Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account following repeated strikes for spreading COVID-19 disinformation.

On Sunday, January 2, CNN reported that Twitter “permanently suspended” the account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Twitter has a “five strikes” rule before a permanent suspension is levied on an account.

On the suspension, Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough said, “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

The New York Times, in its report, said Greene was banned after tweeting on January 1 about “extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths, including a misleading chart which pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS.

While Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, has been disabled, she can still tweet from her congressional account, @RepMTG.

In a statement released after the ban through Telegram, Greene said, Twitter was “an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

Greene added: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!” – Rappler.com