Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15, says Musk

Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15, says Musk

TWITTER. 3D-printed ballot boxes are seen in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken November 4, 2020.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Elon Musk also says only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter

Elon Musk said on Monday, March 27, only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company’s CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms.

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter’s For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers. – Rappler.com

