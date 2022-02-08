SoftBank’s $66-billion sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses – report

NVIDIA. The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.

SoftBank Group will receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, according to the Financial Times

SoftBank Group Corp’s $66-billion sale of Arm Ltd to US chipmaker Nvidia has collapsed on Monday, February 7, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The Japanese investment giant would receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, the newspaper quoted one of the people as saying.

Arm, Nvidia and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deal had faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States. – Rappler.com