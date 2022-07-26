UK leadership hopeful Truss says she wants clampdown on firms like TikTok

TIKTOK. The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California, US, September 15, 2020

One of the favorites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they should be cracking down on Chinese tech companies

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Conservative Party leadership election, said on Monday, July 25, she would crack down on Chinese-owned tech companies like TikTok if she wins.

“We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies,” Truss said, when asked in a leadership debate on BBC television if she would be tough with Chinese tech companies. – Rappler.com