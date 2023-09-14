US Senator Schumer: AI meeting discussed urgent actions needed before election

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCHUMER. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference during a break in a bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum for all US senators at the US Capitol in Washington, US, September 13, 2023

Deepfakes, the watermarking of AI-created content, and taking a measured pace at regulation were discussed at the meeting, says US Senator Chuck Schumer

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that an artificial intelligence forum he organized with US lawmakers and tech CEOs focused on urgent actions that are needed before the 2024 elections.

The take

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology. US lawmakers want safeguards against potentially dangerous deep fakes such as bogus videos, election interference and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Key quote

Schumer said there were discussions on some immediate actions needed before the next US elections in 2024.

“The issue of actually having deep fakes where people really believe that somebody, that a campaign was saying something when they were the total creation of AI” was discussed in the meeting, he told reporters.

“We talked about watermarking. So you know, a lot of things that have to be done, but that one has a quicker timetable maybe than some of the others and it’s very important to do.”

Schumer also said that while regulations on artificial intelligence were certainly needed, they should not be made “too fast.”

“If you go too fast, you can ruin things,” Schumer also told reporters after organizing a closed-door AI forum bringing together US lawmakers and tech CEOs. The European Union went “too fast,” he added.

Context

Schumer’s comments came after American technology leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Sundar Pichai met with lawmakers at Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a closed-door forum that focused on regulating AI.

Some companies have committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.

Such watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light. – Rappler.com