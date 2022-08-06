WATCH: What went down during CONQuest Festival 2022

It was an overwhelmingly joyous two days for gamers, streamers, otakus, and creatives

It was a nerdfest last July 23 and 24 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, and we mean that in the best way possible.

I went to this year’s festival together with other Rapplers – Armand, Paul, and Patrick – and as nerds ourselves, we had an absolute blast exploring this year’s CONQuest Festival. There was so much ground to cover that by the end of both days, our feet were radiating with pain, but nothing could wipe off the smiles on our faces.

There was so much that happened in the two-day affair, and these are but some of our favorite highlights from the festival.

Play Video

We also ran into a bunch of local content creators and got a quick chat with them. They shared with us some inspiration for all of you who want to try your hand at streaming.

Play Video

It was an amazing two-day event, and we can’t wait for next year.

How about you, were you at the CONQuest Festival? What was your favorite moment? – Rappler.com