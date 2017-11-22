Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: The case for a biased, honest media
MANILA, Philippines — The favorite pejorative against media is “biased.” History teacher Leloy Claudio argues, however, that media neutrality is a myth and news outlets are better off being transparent and honest. (READ: [OPINION] End media neutrality)
Watch it here on Rappler. – Rappler.com
