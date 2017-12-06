Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Is Duterte a dictator, a fascist, or a populist?
MANILA, Philippines – History teacher Leloy Claudio defines three terms loosely thrown around by critics of President Rodrigo Duterte – dictator, fascist, and populist. Is the president any of the three?
Watch today's edition of Basagan Ng Trip. – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'
Is human rights relevant to Filipinos?
Whom to trust – journalists or social media stars?
What liberalism, LP, and yellow really mean
Why a depreciating Philippine peso might be a good thing
What's the government's problem with ride-sharing companies?
Ferdinand Marcos’ great ideas, bad executions
Was Martial Law needed to defeat the communists?
On 'The Duterte Reader' and identifying Digong
On Filipinos' obsession with titles