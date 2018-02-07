1
Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Constitution 101 with Florin Hilbay
MANILA, Philippines – In this week's episode of Basagan Ng Trip, history teacher Leloy Claudio talks to Florin Hilbay, former Solicitor General and University of the Philippines College of Law professor. What are the strengths and weaknesses of the 1987 Constitution and what historic event shaped it? – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'
- On using the term 'Filipino'
- Is human rights relevant to Filipinos?
- Whom to trust – journalists or social media stars?
- What liberalism, LP, and yellow really mean
- Is Islam violent?
- Why a depreciating Philippine peso might be a good thing
- What's the government's problem with ride-sharing companies?
- Ferdinand Marcos’ great ideas, bad executions
- Was Martial Law needed to defeat the communists?
- On 'The Duterte Reader' and identifying Digong
- On Filipinos' obsession with titles
- The case for a biased, honest media
- Is Duterte a dictator, a fascist, or a populist?
- 5 tips when writing in English
- 5 ways to shield yourself from fake news
- Why political participation matters