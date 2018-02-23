1
Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Debunking myths on the origins of the Filipino
Leloy Claudio travels back in time with Ateneo professor Filomeno Aguilar to prehistoric Philippine and clears up a deep-seated myth taught in school. Were there really 3 distinct waves of migration? Who were our forefathers? – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'
- On using the term 'Filipino'
- Is human rights relevant to Filipinos?
- Whom to trust – journalists or social media stars?
- What liberalism, LP, and yellow really mean
- Is Islam violent?
- Why a depreciating Philippine peso might be a good thing
- What's the government's problem with ride-sharing companies?
- Ferdinand Marcos’ great ideas, bad executions
- Was Martial Law needed to defeat the communists?
- On 'The Duterte Reader' and identifying Digong
- On Filipinos' obsession with titles
- The case for a biased, honest media
- Is Duterte a dictator, a fascist, or a populist?
- 5 tips when writing in English
- 5 ways to shield yourself from fake news
- Why political participation matters
- Constitution 101 with Florin Hilbay