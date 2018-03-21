Are you a nationalist or an internationalist? Re-examine old paradigms with Leloy Claudio and find out that some concepts taken to the extreme can be dangerous

Published 6:22 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We always thought unalloyed nationalism was ideal, but historian Leloy Claudio shatters the misconceptions and lists down 5 ways can be a bad thing.

He walks us through the pitfalls of rabid patriotism and protectionism, all offshoots of nationalism.

He points to one of the most tragic lows of humanity – Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich – that was powered by ultra-nationalism and the delusion of a master race.

Watch and learn. Tonight, at 9pm. – Rappler.com