Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: 5 times nationalism goes overboard
MANILA, Philippines – We always thought unalloyed nationalism was ideal, but historian Leloy Claudio shatters the misconceptions and lists down 5 ways can be a bad thing.
He walks us through the pitfalls of rabid patriotism and protectionism, all offshoots of nationalism.
He points to one of the most tragic lows of humanity – Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich – that was powered by ultra-nationalism and the delusion of a master race.
Watch and learn. Tonight, at 9pm. – Rappler.com