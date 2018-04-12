Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Why the Cambridge Analytica scandal matters to Filipinos
Bookmark to watch at 9 pm on Thursday, April 12
MANILA, Philippines – Are you paying attention to Cambridge Analytica? How about the data privacy issues that sprung in the wake of the scandal that got social media giant Facebook in trouble?
Well, you should, because it has far-reaching implications on democracy. Reports reveal the political consulting firm used illegal means such as blackmail, entrapment, and recruiting women to seduce their targets. But its biggest sin by far is the improper use of data it got from Facebook that involved 87 million users, including accounts owned by Filipinos.
But wait, the story gets bigger, because evidence suggests it also operated in the Philippines.
Watch and learn, Thursday evening. – Rappler.com
