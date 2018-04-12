Find out, in a nutshell, how the political consulting firm's activities impact not only global democracy but even recent elections in the Philippines

Published 5:11 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are you paying attention to Cambridge Analytica? How about the data privacy issues that sprung in the wake of the scandal that got social media giant Facebook in trouble?

Well, you should, because it has far-reaching implications on democracy. Reports reveal the political consulting firm used illegal means such as blackmail, entrapment, and recruiting women to seduce their targets. But its biggest sin by far is the improper use of data it got from Facebook that involved 87 million users, including accounts owned by Filipinos.

But wait, the story gets bigger, because evidence suggests it also operated in the Philippines.

