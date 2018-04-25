Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Spotting biases and history's role in healing society
MANILA, Philippines – Leloy Claudio chats with the first female summa cum laude from the University of the Philippines History Department, Chiqui Agoncillo.
The two discuss a range of profound issues – from history as a change agent, to the humility, honesty and empathy that should go into the writing of history, to spotting biases and understanding that some biases are inevitably inherent.
How can history build nations, and heal fractured societies? Watch and learn. Basagan ng Trip, Wednesday 8:30 pm. – Rappler.com
