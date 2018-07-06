Learn about Philippine history through movies

Published 7:22 PM, July 06, 2018

In this episode of "Basagan ng Trip," Leloy Claudio talks about 5 movies that will teach you about Philippine history.

Who is Jose Rizal? Are we sure he was a Catholic when he died? What does it mean to be a Filipino in the 19th century? What is independence and what does it mean to you? Did you know that paramilitary groups existed after Martial Law? Did you know the Cory Aquino government banned a movie in the Philippines?

Intrigued? Watch and take note of this list. – Rappler.com