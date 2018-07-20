1
Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: 5 reasons why we should be feminists
MANILA, Philippines – What is feminism? Why is there an incessant need for women to be recognized as men's equal?
If you're a man, do you recognize women as your equal? You might think you do, but in reality women still struggle to be seen as men's equal every day.
Watch this week's episode and learn more about feminism. 7:30 PM Friday. – Rappler.com
