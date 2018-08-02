Walk down memory lane with Leloy Claudio and Barry Gutierrez on the rise and fall – and rise – of GMA

Published 8:58 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's presidency from 2001-2010 is one of the most tumultuous periods in Philippine history – a failure of democracy for some, with corruption taking center stage and an administration constantly in survival mode.

The decade made famous the buzzwords "Hello Garci' and "moderate your greed" and gave birth to the Magdalo mutineers.

