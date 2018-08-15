Leloy Claudio and JJ Joaquin discuss the importance of philosophy and how it can help us become better persons

Published 7:06 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philosophy majors often get two different reactions when asked about their courses – awe, because of the seemingly esoteric nature of this field of study, and concern, because for the more conservative lot, taking up a course in the liberal arts is "useless."

History teacher Leloy Claudio talks to philosophy teacher JJ Joaquin about why this field of study may hold the key for human beings to gain a deeper understanding of the things around them. – Rappler.com